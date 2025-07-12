Now is time to find diplomatic solution to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine - Sybiha

Now is the time to find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine. Ukraine deserves a lasting peace.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a panel discussion at the Dubrovnik Forum, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine's security and transatlantic security are inseparable. Yesterday marked 4 months since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the offer of a full ceasefire. Now it is time to find a diplomatic solution to achieve a lasting peace. The Ukrainian people deserve peace," emphasized Sybiha.

"The recipe for ending the war consists of three elements: engagement and leadership of the United States, raising the price of further aggression for Russia through sanctions and further isolation, and strengthening Ukraine," he added.

In addition, the Ukrainian minister called on the United States to impose new sanctions against Russia.

"We also need the EU's 18th sanctions package to be synchronized with them. The goal is to force Russia to cease fire at sea, on land and in the air," he summarized.

