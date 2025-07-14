ENG
EU foreign ministers to discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia on July 15 – European Commission

Sanctions against Russia

On Tuesday, July 15, the foreign ministers of the European Union member states will hold discussions on the 18th sanctions package against Russia.

This was announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

She said that the topic of the new sanctions package is on the agenda, but no final decision has been reached yet. "We are seeking agreements, as always, among all member states. We will work in this direction and see how the discussions proceed," Pinho noted.

Regarding the possible reduction of the price cap on Russian oil by 15%, the spokeswoman emphasized that the EU aims to act in coordination with G7 partners. According to Brussels, such coordination ensures the maximum effect of sanctions pressure.

