Ruscists attacked Khmelnytskyi region: 20 houses damaged. PHOTOS

The night attack partially damaged 20 private residential buildings in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district of Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The extent of the damage is being established. No one was killed or injured. The information is being clarified," he said.

