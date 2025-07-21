Consequences of combined attack by Russian Federation on Kyiv: one man killed, eight people injured, including 15-year-old girl (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 21 July 2025, the Russian military attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs. As of 8 a.m., a man was reported killed and six people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

"People have multiple shrapnel wounds and cut wounds. One of the victims received help on the spot - she has a hypertensive crisis," the statement said.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a residential multi-storey building was damaged, causing a fire on three floors. The building of the metro station and neighbouring catering and retail premises were also damaged.













In Solomianskyi district, the blast wave smashed windows and doors in multi-storey buildings.

In Darnytsia district, a kindergarten and supermarkets were damaged, and windows in a residential building were blown out.

Trade pavilions and warehouses were on fire in Dniprovskyi district.

Two houses, including an unfinished building, were destroyed in Obolon district of Kyiv.

"The exact number of victims and the final consequences of the attack on the capital are being established. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the sites of destruction and recording another war crime," the prosecutor's office said.

Update

"As of now (10:48 a.m., 21 July), we already have 8 injured as a result of the enemy attack," Tkachenko later said.

