Combined attack on Ivano-Frankivsk: damage to infrastructure, 4 people injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 21 July, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ivano-Frankivsk. Strong explosions were heard in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv.

"Ivano-Frankivsk was subjected to a combined attack with the use of rockets and shaheds. We have infrastructure damage in 3 villages of the community. The extent of the damage is being clarified. We know that there are injured in one of the villages in our community. But in a light condition," he said in a statement.

Martsinkiv noted that there were a lot of strikes and it was the largest attack since the full-scale invasion.

Update

Four people were injured in the Russian attack, including a child, the SES reported.

A fire broke out in an outbuilding in the Horodenkivska territorial community of Kolomyia district, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

In Ivano-Frankivsk territorial community, a fire in a 2-storey private residential building was extinguished. Residential buildings in this community were also damaged. Preliminary, 4 people were injured, including one child.

In the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, rescuers quickly extinguished fires in garages and cars in an open car park with a total area of 220 sq m and in industrial and warehouse premises with an area of 300 sq m.

Read more: Russia launches combined strike on Kyiv: one dead and several injured, fires in several districts. PHOTO























