Enemy attacked Prymorske, man wounded. Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region, air defence working

A 45-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasyliv district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the Russians attacked Prymorske with an FPV drone. The victim is receiving all the necessary medical care.

He also said that Russia is currently attacking the territory of the region again.

"Our air defence is working. Stay in safe places until the air alert is lifted," Fedorov wrote.

According to the Air Force, there is a missile threat in Zaporizhzhia region.