NATO allocates 5.3 billion euros for 2026, part of it to support Ukraine - General Staff

The North Atlantic Council NATO has agreed on the limits of military and civilian budgets for 2026 as part of the Joint Financing Resource Plan for 2026-2030.

This was announced by the General Staff of the AFU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the total amount is 5.3 billion euros, part of which is earmarked for support to Ukraine.

The funding covers support for initiatives such as JATEC (Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre) and NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), which include security assistance, training and analytical cooperation.

NATO's joint funding is aimed at enhancing the Alliance's defence posture, providing core military capabilities and supporting partner countries, including Ukraine.

