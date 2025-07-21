Tractor hit explosive device in Kharkiv region: driver wounded

On July 21, near the village of Verbivka in the Balakliia community of Kharkiv region, an explosion occurred, a tractor detonated during fieldwork.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of the explosion of an unknown device, a 29-year-old tractor driver sustained serious injuries. He was hospitalized in moderate condition," the report states.

