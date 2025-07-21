453 1
Tractor hit explosive device in Kharkiv region: driver wounded
On July 21, near the village of Verbivka in the Balakliia community of Kharkiv region, an explosion occurred, a tractor detonated during fieldwork.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"As a result of the explosion of an unknown device, a 29-year-old tractor driver sustained serious injuries. He was hospitalized in moderate condition," the report states.
