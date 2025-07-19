ENG
News Explosion on mine
Woman killed by mine explosion in Beryslav

Two children injured in the Kharkiv region due to detonation of an explosive device

A local resident died in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of a mine explosion.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the tragedy occurred last night.

"As a result of the detonation, a woman born in 1960 sustained life-threatening injuries. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said the head of the region.

