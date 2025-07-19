Woman killed by mine explosion in Beryslav

A local resident died in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of a mine explosion.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the tragedy occurred last night.

"As a result of the detonation, a woman born in 1960 sustained life-threatening injuries. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said the head of the region.

