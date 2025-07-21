Ukraine and Germany to hold talks this week on transfer of Patriot systems

Working talks are scheduled for this week on the technical details of the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokespersons of the federal government and the German Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Government spokesman Stefan Cornelius stressed that it takes time between a political decision and its practical implementation, as the systems have technical differences that still need to be agreed upon. He added that various transfer models are being studied to ensure that Ukraine receives the systems as soon as possible.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius offered to finance two Patriot systems. Negotiations are also underway with arms manufacturers.

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Natalie Janning clarified that expert-level talks will take place this week. The cost of one Patriot system, she said, could be about 1 billion euros, depending on the configuration and number of missiles.

