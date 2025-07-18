US considers selling Patriot air defence systems from its own stockpile, - US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker

Washington's special representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said that Washington is considering selling Patriot air defence systems from its own stockpile. However, he could not name the exact date of completion of this process.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Guardian.

Whitaker also said that there was an "ongoing conversation" about whether the United States would sell the Patriot systems already available in its own in its own military arsenal.

"We will never put the United States at a strategic disadvantage and we will make sure that we have everything we need. At the same time, I think we all recognise the urgent need that Ukraine has on the battlefield and in defence of its cities," he said.

As a reminder, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine would receive the Patriot SAMs in the coming weeks, and all issues are being agreed upon at the level of the defence ministries.

