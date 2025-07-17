Ukraine to receive Patriot air defense systems within coming weeks – Merz

Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense systems within the coming weeks, with all issues currently being coordinated at the level of defense ministries.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"At this hour, the defense ministries are discussing the details of how we can ensure the timely delivery of Patriots to Ukraine. This may take weeks. The negotiations are very specific; the American side is ready to do it, but we do not yet have a result," Merz said.

The Chancellor suggested that "at this hour" agreements will be reached between the defense ministers that will make technically possible what the American president promised.

"The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with weapons financed by European partners. Germany wants to make a significant contribution to this. We need to discuss the details with our partners as soon as possible," he said.

The German Chancellor reminded that in recent days an agreement was reached that new Patriot systems would be delivered to Ukraine from the European continent and Eastern Europe in general, and these systems would later be replaced by the United States. The key question now is when such a replacement can take place.

"Above all, we need clarity on how the US will replace the weapon systems provided by Europe… Ultimately, we must also maintain our own defense capabilities," emphasized the head of the German government.

The head of the German government also added that Ukraine will receive further support "soon — in the coming weeks and months," including in the area of long-range weapons, partly through industrial cooperation that Germany is conducting jointly with Ukraine. Merz declined to disclose details and once again avoided answering whether Taurus missiles will be supplied to Ukraine.

Regarding the introduction of sanctions by the US, the Chancellor expressed hope that the American government, together with the US Congress, will approve decisions that have been in preparation in Congress for several weeks. He noted that all these measures increase pressure on Putin to finally negotiate peace and also demonstrate that Europe and the US are uniting their efforts in security policy.

