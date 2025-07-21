Army manning should not be declarative, but conscious choice of citizens, - Army Commander Shapovalov

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Hennady Shapovalov, announced his priorities in office.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I know firsthand about the problems and challenges that the Ground Forces face every day. Drawing on my experience of commanding a combat brigade and, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Operational Command South and the Tavria Operational Group, I have a deep understanding of internal processes, the needs of personnel, and the logic behind decision-making at the unit and formation levels. My personal experience of working with international partners gives me a clear understanding of compatibility, standards, and the exchange of practices that we can scale up for the benefit of the entire Army," he emphasized.

According to Shapovalov, one of the most important tasks today is the mobilization of troops.

Read more: TCR may change format of work due to Russia’s latest strikes, - Land Forces

"It includes the process of forming, training, and equipping combat units and subunits of the Ground Forces. I clearly understand that the formation of the army, including recruitment, contract service, and mobilization, must not be a mere declaration, but a conscious choice of citizens. After all, Ukraine's future depends on what is happening now on the front lines. Therefore, all our efforts must be focused on the main thing – preserving the very existence of our state. War requires constant improvement and development, including in the area of combat training. The training of our units must correspond to the realities that soldiers face every day on the front lines. The introduction of modern methods based on real combat experience, as well as highly professional instructors and teachers, is also our priority," the commander explained.

He emphasized that it is important to develop all components of the Ground Forces without exception: from infantry and tank units to artillery, air defense, and army aviation.

"Providing modern technology and weapons in wartime has become a vital necessity that will give us an advantage over the enemy. I will pay special attention to the development of the entire range of unmanned systems, as well as modern means of communication and control, which will give us an advantage over the enemy. I appeal to the servicemen of the Ground Forces: you are the heart of our defense. Your heroism, professionalism, and dedication deserve the highest respect. It is my duty to support all members of the Ground Forces without exception and to ensure decent conditions for their service," Shapovalov concluded.