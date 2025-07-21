Britain and Germany to deliver 220,000 shells for Gepard and modern UAVs to Ukraine

Britain and Germany have launched a joint project to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. Ukraine will receive 220,000 35mm shells for the Gepard anti-aircraft system, as well as modern long-range drones.

This was announced by Defense Ministers John Healey and Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"In the field of air defense, Boris and I agreed on a partnership to provide Ukraine with critically important missiles for air defense systems," Healey said.

It is noted that Ukrainian-made drones, financed by Berlin, are already proving effective in destroying Russian aircraft, drones, and missiles on the ground. On its part, Britain has allocated £700 million for shells, missiles, and air defense systems, including £150 million in the last two months.

Additionally, since March, Britain has delivered nearly 50,000 drones to Ukraine and announced another £40 million in aid as part of a NATO package.

