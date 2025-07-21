Air defense, Patriot and financial support - Shmyhal told Ramstein participants about Ukraine’s defense needs

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal told participants in the Ramstein Contact Group on Support for Ukraine about the country's main defense needs and expectations from international partners.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"My first request concerns the urgent purchase of American weapons for Ukraine—air defense, especially Patriot and PAC 3 missiles along with ammunition, are extremely important to us," Shmyhal said.

The minister recalled Russia's latest nighttime combined attack, which involved 24 missiles and 426 drones.

"Russian terror continues, so we need to strengthen our air defense. I ask the US to make these weapons available for purchase and our European partners to provide all necessary funding for their procurement," the minister said.

Read more: 52 countries participated in 29th Ramstein, - Healey

Another expectation voiced by Shmyhal is financial support.

"Ukraine needs $6 billion to cover this year's deficit (in defense procurement. - Ed.). This will allow us to build more FPV drones to hold the front line, more interceptor drones to counter attacks by "Shahed" and additional long-range weapons to bring the war back to Russian territory," the defense minister said.

"The third is preparation for 2026. I urge our partners to allocate funds for Ukraine in their budget proposals for 2026, right now," Shmyhal said.

He separately emphasized the need for Ukraine's active participation in European lending programs within the framework of SAFE (Security Action for Europe).

"SAFE loans are another critically important source of funding for next year," the minister said, adding that "unity remains our greatest strength."

He expressed his readiness to work with partners to "achieve these goals and ensure lasting peace."

"I fully understand the level of responsibility that rests on the Minister of Defense of the country and the war. That is why I want to assure you, dear friends, that the transition period in the Ministry of Defense will be smooth. Activities will continue uninterrupted. Everything we have achieved together will remain a priority," Shmygal concluded.