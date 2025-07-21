Ukrainians released from captivity will be able to help establish places of detention of prisoners - Coordination Center

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has launched a feature that allows released Ukrainians to help identify the whereabouts of other prisoners.

This was reported by the headquarters itself, according to Censor.NET.

Currently, the personal account is available to those who have recently returned from captivity. Through it, you can enter information about other prisoners you have encountered: names, place of detention, conditions, etc.

Eventually, access will be granted to all former prisoners of war and civilians who were imprisoned in Russia.

Since the initiative was launched, the whereabouts of 281 people have been established, 860 cases of inadequate detention conditions have been identified, and 34 new places of detention have been recorded. The information on 187 people has been confirmed.

