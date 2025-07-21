Ukraine will open embassies in Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama and Uruguay by end of 2025, - Sybiha

By the end of 2025, Ukraine plans to open new embassies in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, and Uruguay.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

It also provides for the launch of more than 10 new consular offices by the end of 2024.

As noted, the plans include opening consulates in Romania, Iraq, Italy, Germany, Slovakia, as well as two new consulates in France and Poland. The consulates in Antalya and Gdansk will receive the status of general consulates.

At the same time, Ukraine will reduce its diplomatic presence in Cuba. The freed-up resources will be used to increase activity in Latin America.

