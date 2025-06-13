Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide

Israel has closed all of its diplomatic missions abroad and suspended consular services.

This was reported by the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"In light of recent developments, Israeli diplomatic missions around the world will be closed, and consular services will not be provided," the statement reads.

The embassy also informed that Israeli citizens abroad can fill out an online form to report their location and current status. Additionally, general safety guidelines for Israelis abroad were reiterated.

Israel’s strikes on Iran

As a reminder, during the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on targets in Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran, and air defense systems were activated.

Israel named the operation "Lion’s Nation," during which Israeli aircraft struck dozens of targets in Iran linked to its nuclear program and other military facilities.

Following the strikes, Israel declared a state of emergency due to the threat of retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Donald Trump stated that the United States would defend both itself and Israel in the event of an Iranian response.

It has been confirmed that Israel destroyed a key Iranian nuclear facility.