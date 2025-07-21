ENG
News Zelenskyy meets with ambassadors
Sybiha says Foreign Ministry is preparing new foreign policy strategy

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the preparation of a new Foreign Policy Strategy following the Ambassadors' Meeting.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that the previous Strategy was adopted in 2021. It is a fundamental document for the sphere of foreign relations and must meet the current realities of war.

"The war has dotted a lot of i's and crossed a lot of t's for us as a state. This new realization should be reflected in a new strategy," emphasized Sybiha.

