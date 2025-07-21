Now American direction is up to Stefanishyna - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the US direction is now in the hands of Olha Stefanishyna, who was recently appointed Presidential Envoy for Development of Cooperation with the United States.

The head of state said this during a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian embassies, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, after the change of the US administration, the content of relations with America has been transformed.

"But the goal of our cooperation with the United States remains unchanged - we have to withstand Russian attacks, and this is important not only for our entire region and Europe. By protecting Ukraine, there are more foundations for global security and the prevention of any wars, particularly in the Pacific region. We need to affirm this connection," the head of state said.

He thanked Ambassador Oksana Markarova for her work in Washington and said that Olha Stefanishyna would now be in charge of the American direction.

"I would also like to thank Ambassador Oksana Markarova for her work in Washington... These have been very difficult years. Very difficult, but productive - a lot has been achieved. Thank you, Oksana. Now Olha Stefanishyna is in charge of the American direction. I wish her every success. There will be no less difficulties. We have specific agreements with the President of the United States on air defense, on Ukrainian drones for America, on economic cooperation and investment. We have to implement all of this, and it is a challenge to implement it. The role of the embassy should be significant," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for the Development of Cooperation with the United States of America.