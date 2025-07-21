Britain imposes sanctions against Russia’s "shadow fleet": 135 vessels and two companies are on list

On Monday, July 21, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions restrictions against Russia. The sanctions affect 135 oil tankers and two companies.

This is stated on the website of the British government, Censor.NET reports.

"The 137 targets strike at the heart of Russia's energy sector, limiting Putin's access to key oil revenues that fund his illegal war in Ukraine," the statement said.

The sanctions list includes 135 tankers that have illegally transported $24 billion worth of cargo since the beginning of 2024.

Two companies are also on the list. One of them is INTERSHIPPING SERVICES LLC, which is responsible for registering shadow fleet vessels under the Gabonese flag, as a result of which these vessels transport goods worth up to $10 billion a year on behalf of the Russian state.

The second company is LITASCO MIDDLE EAST DMCC, which is affiliated with the Russian oil giant Lukoil. The sanctions were imposed for its ongoing role in the transportation of large volumes of Russian oil on shadow fleet vessels.

"As long as Putin continues to delay and drag out serious peace talks, we will not stand idly by. We will continue to use the full force of our sanctions regime to increase economic pressure at every turn and stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine," commented British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the new package of sanctions.