Canada to provide $15 million for Leopard 2 tank repairs for Ukraine

Canada’s Defense Minister David McGuinty announced that the country will allocate CAD 20 million (USD 14.6 million) to support maintenance of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this information is published on the Canadian Ministry’s website.

During the Ramstein meeting, the minister stated that Canada will provide an additional CAD 20 million to support the technical maintenance and repair center for Leopard 2 tanks in Poland.

"These funds are allocated from Canada’s military assistance budget for Ukraine for 2025-2026," the statement reads.

