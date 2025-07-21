NSDC decision imposes real moratorium on business inspections by government agencies and any interference by government agencies in entrepreneurial activity – Zelenskyy

Under the chairmanship of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the first meeting of the renewed National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) took place.

The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

"We are starting with internal security aspects — economic security. The task is very clear: to direct more internal resources within Ukraine toward development, economic growth, and thus increased production and job creation, which can support our defense and Ukraine’s resilience. We must significantly scale up investments in Ukraine and implement joint projects with our partners. This particularly concerns the localization of production in Ukraine," he emphasized.

He also added that the NSDC has introduced a real moratorium on business inspections by state authorities and, more broadly, on any interference by government bodies in entrepreneurial activity.

Watch more: New talks with Russia in Istanbul are planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"The moratorium provides the necessary foundation for full implementation of required decisions for economic security and analysis of related practices. Everything that now must support Ukrainian business and partners’ cooperation with Ukraine should be implemented quickly and without fail. We need tangible economic results within the next six months," Zelenskyy said.