New talks with Russia in Istanbul are planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with the Russians in Istanbul.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's telegram channel.

"Today, I discussed the preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Turkey with Rustem Umerov and the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.

