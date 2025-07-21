US has yet to confirm timeline for Patriot system transfer to Germany – Merz

Germany has not yet received confirmation on the timeline for when the United States can deliver Patriot air defense systems to replace those Germany is ready to provide to Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"There is a general promise from the U.S. government to deliver Patriots to Germany and the European Union so that we can pass the specified systems on to Ukraine. We transfer and receive replacements. But so far, that replacement has not actually been secured," the chancellor said.

According to Merz, negotiations with the American side are ongoing regarding when the replacement will arrive; details are being discussed by defense ministers.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he understands Germany’s desire for clarity on this issue and noted that Berlin positions itself as a leader in supplying Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

"Supporting Ukraine is a legitimate task of defending international law and a nation’s right to self-defense, but it is also about maintaining order in Europe," he emphasized.