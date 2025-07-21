If Putin is obsessed with "Shaheds" and terror, Russia must be left without logistics – Zelenskyy

Russia must be left without logistics through the long-range strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, reports Censor.NET.

The head of state said that "all day long, the aftermath of the Russian strikes on our cities has been being dealt with."

"Today, the response to the consequences of the Russian strikes on our cities and Ukrainian communities has been ongoing throughout the day. Various regions—from Kharkiv and Sumy to Ivano-Frankivsk. There was a strong attack against Kyiv. A significant number of ‘Shahed’ drones and missiles were shot down. And every such wave of Russian strikes reminds us of two things: air defense, more systems are needed, more coverage of our country’s protection. Also, our long-range strikes on Russia: if Putin has gone crazy with the ‘Shahed’ terror, they must be left without logistics," the president said.

