Elimination of Russian sabotage groups continues in Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Units of the Defence Forces are clearing out enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that a few days ago, the enemy, taking advantage of the fact that one of the brigades simply ran out of infantry, as well as the inaccurate presentation of the situation on the ground, entered the city through Zvirove. The guys from the 155th SMB and the 68th SJB had to urgently rectify the situation to prevent it from turning into a disaster.

"We are still searching for and destroying these groups. Some were killed, some were not. The enemy's goal is obvious: to gain a foothold, wait for reinforcements to arrive and take control of Zakhystnykiv Ukrainy Street. Unfortunately, there are losses on our side. In addition, the number of friendly fire has increased, because everyone knew about the srg almost immediately, but most did not understand the routes or how and where they were. Therefore, news about such penetrations should be presented with a cool head," the statement said.

