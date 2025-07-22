There were 176 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Almost third of them - in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff. MAP

The enemy continues to be most active in the Pokrovsk sector. Over the past day, 57 enemy assaults took place there, involving 176 combat engagements along the entire frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with 25 missiles and 74 air strikes, dropped 122 guided aerial bombs, and engaged 3,832 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 5,387 artillery shellings, including 56 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Lobkove, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in Kherson region and the city of Sumy.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 invaders' attacks yesterday. The enemy also carried out eight air strikes, using twelve guided aerial bombs, and fired 318 shells, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy tried to advance six times in vain in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Stroivka, Zapadne and Kutkivka.

Seven occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the enemy's assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai and towards Bohuslavka.

Twenty-three combat engagements took place in the Lyman sector. The enemy tried to advance near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of Serebrianka, Serednie, Shandryholove and Hryhorivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks in the vicinity of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 11 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Romanivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novospaske and in the direction of Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 57 aggressor's attacks near Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad and Maiak over the last day.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 invaders' attacks in the areas of Zirka, Piddubne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Dachne and towards Novokhatske, Temyrivka, Oleksandrohrad and Voskresenka.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the vicinity of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, enemy units tried to advance four times, but were unsuccessful.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two facilities of the Russian invaders' missile troops and artillery.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,090 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised one tank, seven armoured combat vehicles, 43 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 256 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 18 missiles, one heavy flamethrower system, 94 vehicles and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

