Occupiers attack four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region at night: woman injured

During the night, Russian invaders attacked Samarivskyi, Synelnykivskyi, Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

The enemy attacked Samarivskyi and Synelnykivskyi districts with strike drones. In the Mahdalynivska community of Samarivskyi district, an infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a hit. A fire broke out and has been extinguished.

In Vasylkivska community in Synelnykivskyi district, a state-owned enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack. The enemy directed an FPV drone at the Mezhivska community. A garage was damaged. According to the updated information, a 24-year-old woman was injured there as a result of a KAB strike yesterday. 10 private houses were damaged.

The aggressor also hit the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. The infrastructure was damaged.

Nikopol district suffered from attacks by FPV drones and artillery. It was loud in the district centre, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. Information on the consequences is being clarified

At night, air defence forces shot down 14 enemy drones in the region.

