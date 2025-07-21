Throughout day, Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two women injured, houses damaged, and fires broke out. PHOTOS

During the day on Monday, 21 July, Russian invaders struck at Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are casualties and damage to infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol district with artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers, as well as FPV drones. Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrov communities suffered from shelling.

"Two women were injured - 65 and 57 years old. Both are undergoing outpatient treatment. 9 private houses, 4 outbuildings and a car were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were hit. Fires broke out and have been extinguished," the statement said.

The occupiers attacked the Synelnykove district with GABs, drones and fired from Grad multiple rocket launchers. The Mezhova and Velykomykhailivka communities came under enemy fire.

As a result of Russian shelling, the infrastructure was damaged. An agricultural enterprise, a car, a tractor, a residential building and outbuildings were damaged.

According to the updated information, the enemy hit Synelnykove district with GABs at night. The Novopavlivka community was affected. A cultural institution was destroyed as a result of the attack.

See more: Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Nikopol district. Farm damaged in Synelnykove district. PHOTOS