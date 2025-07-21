Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Nikopol district. Farm damaged in Synelnykove district. PHOTOS

On the night of 20 July, Russian troops continued to shell Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery. The enemy targeted the district centre, Marhanets and Pokrov communities.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to the RMA, the Russian attack damaged 6 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line. According to the updated information, a garage in Nikopol was on fire due to a hit by an enemy drone that occurred last night. The fire was extinguished.

Read more: Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad and two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three dead and six injured. PHOTOS









The enemy attacked the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district with a UAV. A farm was destroyed. A fire broke out there and has been extinguished. The fire destroyed grain.

"According to the updated data, five people were injured in this community as a result of yesterday's missile strike. A 70-year-old man is in serious condition. Another 71-year-old victim is undergoing outpatient treatment. Among the wounded are also women aged 41 and 70 and a 59-year-old man," the statement said.

In the Mezhivska community, infrastructure was damaged as a result of an attack by FPV drones.

According to updated information, 27 high-rise buildings in the city, in addition to an educational institution and a private house, were damaged in the massive attack on Pavlohrad.