Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad and two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three dead and six injured. PHOTOS

During the day on 19 July, Russian troops shelled Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the Vasylkivka community of the Synelnykove district, in addition to the two dead, there are four injured. They are hospitalised.

The fire caused by the impact was extinguished. A chapel, a shop and a power line were also damaged.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Pavlohrad: nine high-rise buildings and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

In Pavlohrad, a 68-year-old man was killed in a massive attack, according to updated reports. Another man, aged 24, was injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Nikopol district was under attack from UAVs and artillery throughout the day. The district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske - urban and rural - communities were affected.

A 73-year-old man was injured. He is hospitalised.

As a result of hostile attacks, 2 enterprises, a social and medical institution, a bus stop, 3 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a greenhouse, and a tractor were damaged. There were several fires.







