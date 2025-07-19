Massive Russian attack on Pavlohrad: nine high-rise buildings and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

According to updated information, 9 high-rise buildings, a private house and an educational institution were damaged in a massive attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the city is eliminating the consequences of the enemy terror.

"The relevant services are working wherever necessary. Residents of the houses are taking applications for damaged property. Construction materials are being provided for quick repairs," the statement said.

As reported, the enemy massively attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night: they used missiles and drones.