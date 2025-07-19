ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10350 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
821 4

Shelling in Donetsk region: five people killed in Kostiantynivka, casualties in Druzhkivka. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 18 July 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded among civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, 3 people were wounded in Rodynske, and a car was damaged. In Novyi Shakhove and Zolotyi Kolodyaz of the Shakhove community, a house was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a person was wounded, a multi-storey building, a private house, and an outbuilding were damaged; 3 houses were damaged in Koroviy Yar, 4 in Torske. In Andriivka, an administrative building, a garage, and a car were damaged. In the Rayske of the Druzhkivka district, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 8 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were killed and 3 injured, 36 private houses, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, 2 social institutions, a warehouse, 2 cars, and 2 gas pipelines were damaged.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 10 settlements were hit by enemy strikes, civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed. PHOTO

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

Consequences of the shelling of Donetsk region
Consequences of the shelling of Donetsk region
Consequences of the shelling of Donetsk region
Consequences of the shelling of Donetsk region
Consequences of the shelling of Donetsk region

Author: 

shoot out (14153) Zaporizka region (1343) Donetska region (4135) Kramatorskyy district (399) Zaporizkyy district (108) Druzhkivka (29) Kostyantynivka (262) Lyman (68) Rodynske (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 