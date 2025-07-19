Shelling in Donetsk region: five people killed in Kostiantynivka, casualties in Druzhkivka. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 18 July 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded among civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, 3 people were wounded in Rodynske, and a car was damaged. In Novyi Shakhove and Zolotyi Kolodyaz of the Shakhove community, a house was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a person was wounded, a multi-storey building, a private house, and an outbuilding were damaged; 3 houses were damaged in Koroviy Yar, 4 in Torske. In Andriivka, an administrative building, a garage, and a car were damaged. In the Rayske of the Druzhkivka district, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 8 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were killed and 3 injured, 36 private houses, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, 2 social institutions, a warehouse, 2 cars, and 2 gas pipelines were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.









