Day in Kharkiv region: 10 settlements were hit by enemy strikes, civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed. PHOTO

Yesterday, the enemy attacked Chuhuiv, Izium, Bohodukhiv, Lozova and Kupiansk districts. Russians used rockets, UAVs and FPV drones against civilians. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

39 unguided aerial missiles;

1 Shahed type UAV;

6 Geran-2 UAVs;

3 Lancet UAVs;

2 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the Kupiansk district an outbuilding and residential buildings were damaged;

in the Izium district 2 outbuildings were damaged (Pashkove village, Andriivka village);

in Bohodukhiv district - a private house and power lines were damaged (Leskivka village); a private house and a pipeline of the municipal enterprise "BohodukhivVoda" (Bohodukhiv town);

in Lozova district, a railway track, a diesel locomotive, station premises were damaged (Enerhetykiv village); an outbuilding (Vyshneve village).

