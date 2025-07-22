Russian Supreme Court Chief Judge Podnosova dies in Moscow
The head of the Supreme Court of Russia, Irina Podnosova, has died in Moscow.
This was reported by Russian propaganda media, Censor.NET informs.
According to Russian media, Podnosova died after a serious illness at the age of 71.
She was appointed to the post in April 2024.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
