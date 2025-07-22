More than 1400 residents remain in Pokrovsk, there is not single district that has not been damaged or destroyed, - CMA head Dobriak

As of 21 July, 1413 residents remain in Pokrovsk, and 2809 in the community. The evacuation is becoming more dangerous every day.

According to Censor.NET, citing hromadske, this was reported by Serhii Dobriak, head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, during a telethon.

The enemy is actively attacking the Pokrovsk community with guided aerial bombs, artillery and FPV drones, as a result of which there is not a single district in the city that has not been damaged or destroyed. In particular, Dobriak noted, all critical and social infrastructure, high-rise buildings, especially at the entrance to the city, are destroyed.

The evacuation is ongoing in the city, but it is becoming more dangerous every day, as it is no longer possible to reach most of the districts by evacuation vehicles, and people are forced to leave on foot. Currently, 1413 residents remain in the city and 2809 in the community.

In addition, due to the deteriorating security situation, it is almost impossible to bring food to Pokrovsk, so he predicts that stores will close in the coming days.

"So I urge people who stayed there, who have relatives who stayed there: we persuade people to leave while there is still an opportunity. Because the window of opportunity may close," stressed the head of the CMA.

