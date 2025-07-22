Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under attack, casualties and damage. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 21 July 2025, Russian troops fired on three districts of Donetsk region. Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka were under enemy attack.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk region Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Pokrovsk district
A person was wounded in Rodynske, a multi-storey building was damaged. Two people were wounded in Dobropillia.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, a person was wounded, a house and a car were damaged; in Shandryholove, a person was wounded, a house was damaged; in Zarichne, a person died. In Sloviansk, 5 people were wounded, 5 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building and 10 cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 1 person was killed and 6 were wounded, 3 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died, 11 private houses, a warehouse, a car and a power line were damaged.
Bakhmut district.
In Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password