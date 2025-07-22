Russians shelled Kherson region: three people wounded

On the morning of 22 July, Russian troops attacked the village of Inzhenerne and the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson CMA, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, at about 8:00 a.m. in Inzhenerne, a 62-year-old man came under fire - he sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his forearm and back.

At 8:10 a.m., the occupiers attacked Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 54-year-old man was injured - he sustained wounds to his chest and shin.

A 55-year-old woman was also wounded and taken to hospital by police.

All the wounded are being provided with medical care.

Watch more: Twelve people were injured in Russian attack in Sumy, - RMA. VIDEO