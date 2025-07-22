Ukraine will need at least $120bn for defence next year - Shmyhal

Ukraine will need at least $120 billion for defence in 2026.

This was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"Next year we will need at least $120 billion for defence. We are working with other countries to raise half of this amount with the support of our allies. We are already holding substantive talks with EU and NATO members," he said.

According to Shmyhal, for its part, Ukraine is ready to share its unique combat experience, technologies and innovations with its partners.

"We offer our allies to set up joint ventures, transfer licences and open production facilities in partner countries. During the war, such products will be used to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and in the long run, they will strengthen our partners," the Defence Minister added.

