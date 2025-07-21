Shmyhal holds talks with Rutte on US weapons procurement

On Monday, July 21, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following the Ramstein meeting.

This was reported by the defense minister on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Shmyhal and Rutte summed up the results of the Ramstein session and coordinated further work.

"They also discussed a new initiative that will allow allies to purchase American weapons, including Patriot systems, for Ukraine. We thank all countries that have expressed readiness to join," the statement said.

The Defense Minister thanked Rutte for his strong speech supporting Ukraine during the Contact Group meeting.

"We are building a strong and friendly partnership for lasting peace and security," Shmyhal added.

Earlier reports noted that Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined the key decisions of the Ramstein meeting.

