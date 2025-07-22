Man killed in shelling of Sadove village in Kherson region - prosecutor’s office

On 22 July, Russian troops shelled the village of Sadove in Kherson region. The attack killed a 52-year-old man who was in the yard during the shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

In addition, a 70-year-old woman was injured around 10:00 a.m. in the village of Chervonyi Maiak. She stepped on a Russian anti-personnel mine ‘Lepestok’. As a result of the explosion, the woman sustained amputation of her foot, shrapnel wounds, and blast trauma. The victim was hospitalised in serious condition.

The prosecutor's office opened proceedings over the man's death under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused death).

