OC "South" on situation in Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region: Defense forces retreated to flanks and keep it under fire control

Currently, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting a maneuvering defense operation near the village of Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was announced on television by the spokesman for the operational command "South" Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The defensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is currently underway in Kamianske (Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region - Ed.), and it is rather premature to say that any results have already been achieved, because the situation is changing quite dynamically. A few days ago, the publication (Institute for the Study of War - Ed.) said that we had lost some positions, lost a settlement, but I want to state that we are conducting a defensive operation and conducting maneuver defense," Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, Ukrainian units are purposefully regrouping: they allow the enemy to advance to certain positions and then inflict fire.

"The enemy destroyed virtually all the shelters and fortifications there (Kamianske - Ed.), and there was no place to hold them, so in order to reduce losses, we had to retreat to the flanks, deep into the defense. But we are keeping this settlement under fire control, and the enemy is currently using the so-called "infiltration" tactics, which are not assaults by small groups of infantry, but simply trying to get in one or two people at a time and gain a foothold and hold on. We destroy those who enter this settlement using all available weapons - in particular, our UAV operators are quite productive," Voloshyn summarized.