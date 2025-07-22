Occupiers massively take away apartments in Luhansk under fake "law" - NRC

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Russian administration has begun a massive housing eviction of local residents.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the raiding is carried out on the basis of the so-called "federal law", according to which the owners are forced to confirm their rights to property within 30 days - in person, with a Russian passport. In the absence of documents, the housing is recognized as "ownerless" and becomes the property of the occupation authorities.

Such cases have already been reported by residents of Pavlo Tkachenko, Entuziastiv, Samoilov streets, as well as the Heroes of Stalingrad district.

