NABU and SAPO were created for procedural independence in all anti-corruption cases, - Siumar

NABU and SAPO were created for procedural independence in all corruption cases.

This was reminded by MP from the European Solidarity faction, Viktoriia Syumar, Censor.NET reports.

"Corruption is the number two problem in the country today, after the war with Russia. And it should be noted that NABU and SAPO have been successful in this fight because they have allowed themselves to investigate high-level officials, such as former Unity Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov. Others, such as Mr. Mindich's relatives, are said to be close to the President's Office. There are many people involved, including those from the ruling Servant of the People faction, which actually made this vote today, let's call a spade a spade. They did this together with their satellites, with the OPFL, Dovira, For the Future, and Revival groups. That is, these are mostly fragments of OPFL," said Siumar.

According to her, this extremely serious vote could have huge consequences for the country, as it was one of the conditions for Ukraine's European integration, visa-free travel and the provision of funds to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

"This is a very serious blow to the country, because the money provided by our partners needs to be independently controlled. And today they tried to kill this independent control, like all cases against top officials. This is the essence of such a coordinated attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure, which also included yesterday's searches. This was also part of this offensive," the MP believes.

"Today, EU financial assistance is provided to us under the Ukraine Facility program. The terms of this assistance clearly state that Ukraine is obliged to reform the SBI, which is openly engaged in political orders, and to guarantee the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. Instead, they are actually turning NABU and SAPO into a different form and not touching the SBI at all. That is, they are doing the exact opposite of what is already written in very specific documents, according to which we receive EU money," said Siumar.

"This is a very serious step backwards. On the eve of the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's real membership, we may find ourselves in an extremely unfavorable situation when we slow down Ukraine's path to Europe so much that we make it impossible. And this is something that should not be allowed in any case," warns Sümar.

She also noted that once again, the authorities have pushed through the changes they need through a non-core draft law on missing persons. "This is a special kind of cynicism, when in fact the law we need, which, by the way, has a good provision that our colleagues initiated, prohibiting extrajudicial searches. Because yesterday, NABU detectives were visited without a court order. This should not be allowed, as it opens the door to repression. In the right law, certain provisions can be vetoed, and the law is then passed with the support of the president's position. That is, at the level of the procedure, when the president vetoes certain provisions. It is enough to simply remove all these norms, and then the draft law will be in the hall, will correspond to its name, and not turn everything upside down like this," summarized Siumar.