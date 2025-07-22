Five injured in Kyiv due to severe weather, including 13-year-old girl

In Kyiv, a storm and thunderstorm injured five people and toppled over 30 trees.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that more than 40 municipal green space workers and 15 rescuers from Kyiv Rescue Service (KARS) are working to clear the aftermath of the weather.

Over 30 fallen trees were recorded in the capital due to the storm and thunderstorm, as forecasted by meteorologists.

More than 10 units of equipment from the Kyiv Green Space Utility and 3 emergency rescue vehicles have also been involved in the work.

Unfortunately, people were injured in the weather event. Currently, medical personnel have hospitalized five individuals, including a 13-year-old girl.

"We urge city residents not to ignore warnings about worsening weather conditions, as failure to follow recommendations may lead to injuries," city workers appealed to the capital’s residents.