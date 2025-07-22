Smetanin to serve as acting CEO of Ukroboronprom

Herman Smetanin has been appointed acting CEO of Ukroboronprom following the transfer of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which he headed, under the Ministry of Defense’s management.

This was announced by Ukroboronprom’s press service, reports Censor.NET.

The company’s Supervisory Board made the decision to appoint Smetanin as acting CEO after the previous head, Oleh Huliak, moved to another position.

The Supervisory Board also announced a competition for the position of Ukroboronprom CEO: Herman Smetanin and other candidates with relevant professional qualifications will be able to participate under equal conditions.

The candidate selection and preliminary evaluation will be conducted by the Ukrainian office of the international company Odgers Berndtson, specializing in executive search. The selection process will begin on July 28, 2025.

Recall that Oleh Huliak headed Ukroboronprom since October 2024. He had been serving as acting CEO since September 2024.

Huliak became acting head of Ukroboronprom after Herman Smetanin was dismissed and appointed Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. Prior to that, Smetanin headed Ukroboronprom.