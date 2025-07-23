ENG
News Trump statements
In few months, US will have most ammunition in world - Trump

President Donald Trump expects that over the next few months the United States will have the world's largest ammunition stockpile.

"In a few months, we will have more ammunition than any country has ever had. We will have more missiles than any country has ever had. Yes, that's very important," he said during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

Trump clarified that he was talking about "fast, slow, accurate and less accurate" missiles.

"We have everything, but we're going to have more munitions than any country has ever had. This is very important to me," the US leader said.

He was responding to a question about Congress's decision on the potential production of ammunition in the Philippines.

