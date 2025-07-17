Funds already available for purchase of shells under "Czech initiative" for first half of 2026, - Ambassador Zvarych

At least for the first half of 2026, there are funds for the purchase of shells under the "Czech initiative".

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is very important that the Czech Republic also uses the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. The process is continuous, ammunition and weapons are supplied to Ukraine every day," he explained.

According to the diplomat, last year Ukraine received 1.5 million rounds of large-calibre ammunition (not just 155 mm) as part of the initiative. This year, the number is expected to increase to 1.8 million.

Read more: Ambassador Zvarych: More than third of shells under Czech initiative are already in Ukraine

Zvarych said that during the first six months of this year, Ukraine received almost 800,000 such munitions from the "Czech direction".

The diplomat also added that funds have already been accumulated for the purchase of ammunition under the Czech initiative for at least the first half of next year.

"This year alone, we have three new projects: for the production of Bren 2 assault rifles, for the production of 155 mm ammunition, and for the creation of a line for the production of smaller calibre ammunition," Zvarych said, adding that this is not the whole list of projects that exist in the field of cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries.

Read more: Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych: Men will not be forcibly returned from abroad