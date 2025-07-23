We have highly motivated soldiers who can move forward, but more air defense is needed - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the importance of urgently transferring more air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports.

According to Syrskyi, the army also lacks 155-mm artillery shells and needs additional supplies of armored vehicles.

"We have highly motivated and courageous soldiers who can move forward, but they need modern, reliable means of protection," the Armed Forces commander-in-chief noted.

